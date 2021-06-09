Bristol stabbing: Four arrested after man hospitalised

Four men have been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called to an incident in Highridge Green by the ambulance service at 11:30pm on Tuesday 8 June.

Paramedics were treating a male who had sustained a number of stab wounds, he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have said they are investigating the incident. Credit: BPM Media.

Four males, aged between 17 and 21, have since been arrested and are remain in police custody.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and say house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.

In a statement, the force said: "Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident. Extra patrols will be carried out in the area as a precaution.

"Anyone who saw what happened and can assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221127435."

