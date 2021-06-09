Cornish towns given £65m to create G7 Summit ‘legacy’

Three towns in Cornwall are set to receive £65million in funding to create a G7 summit “legacy”.

Money will be invested in Penzance, St Ives and Camborne to support local projects and communities.

A Government spokesperson said it will benefit some of Cornwall’s most deprived areas, and serve as a “fitting legacy” for the summit.

Penzance will receive £21.5m, St Ives £19.9m and Camborne £23.7m following their applications to the Government’s Towns Fund in 2019.

The Prime Minister said the "eyes of the world" will be on Cornwall during the G7 summit.

‘Cornwall will lead the way’

Announcing the funding, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Cornwall for its innovation and future.

“As the eyes of the world look to Cornwall this week, not only will they see an area of outstanding beauty, they will witness a region that is innovative, exciting and looking firmly towards a bright future,” he said.

“The exciting projects we have announced are a fitting legacy for a region playing host to some of the most important diplomatic talks in a generation.

As the world builds back better from coronavirus, Cornwall will lead the way." Boris Johnson

What will the money be spent on?

Some of the money will be spent on a series of new footpaths and cycle paths to improve access in the three towns.

It will also be used for the restoration and expansion of theatres, sports clubs and historic buildings.

Other funding will go towards businesses and sectors hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

David Aynsley, who is the founder of community dance charity TR14ERS in Camborne, welcomed the investment.

Mr Aynsley founded a community dance charity in Camborne.

“Anything that creates health in young people will improve the town and it will improve the town in 60 years’ time when they’re 70 years old,” he said.

“The key thing is to make sure that whatever Camborne produces is accessible, doesn’t cost anything and is health-creating.”

Read more: