Devon to gain extra MP in electoral map change

Devon is in line to gain an extra MP following plans to alter England’s electoral map in 2023.

The extra seat in Devon is one of three additional constituencies planned for the South West, which will take the total number of seats in the region to 58.

Some seats straddle county boundaries, including a proposed Tiverton and Minehead constituency which will cross Somerset and Devon.

The changes are being made to try and make elections fairer by making constituencies contain similar numbers of voters as some currently have double the amount than others.

The Boundary Commission is consulting on the initial proposals for an eight-week period, from June 8 to August 2.

A spokesman said: "We encourage everyone to use this opportunity to help us shape the new constituencies.

"The more responses we receive, the more informed our decisions will be when considering whether to revise our proposals.

"Our consultation portal at www.bcereviews.org.uk has more information about our proposals and how to give us your views on them."

The area around Wonford and Burnthouse Lane would move from the Exeter constituency into the Exmouth constituency Credit: LDRS

The existing Tiverton and Honiton seat held by Neil Parish would be into a Tiverton and Minehead and a new Honiton constituency if the plans go ahead.

The Tiverton and Minehead constituency would cover Tiverton, Uffculme, Willand, and Bampton, as well as the ‘West Somerset’ section of the existing Bridgwater and West Somerset seat.

The Honiton constituency would include Cullompton, the existing areas of East Devon it serves, as well as areas around Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary which is currently in the East Devon seat.

A seat that crosses both Devon and Cornwall – known as Devonwall – has not been allocated but the Boundary Commission for England said it had "not always been possible to allocate whole numbers of constituencies to individual counties."

A new Exmouth constituency would be created, covering the remainder of the existing East Devon seat.

The area around Wonford and Burnthouse Lane would move from the Exeter constituency into the Exmouth constituency.

Poltimore would move into the Central Devon from East Devon, while Torridge and West Devon would be renamed Torridge and Tavistock.

The area around Crapstone, Buckland Monachorum and Meavy would move into the South West Devon constituency, which loses the area around Modbury, Kingston and Bigbury into the Totnes constituency.

In Plymouth, the proposal divides the Peverell ward between Plymouth Sutton, Devonport, and Plymouth Moor View constituencies allow for the Devonport ward to remain in a maritime constituency.

A second consultation with public hearings will get under way in spring 2022, followed by a final four-week consultation on revised plans in autumn 2022.

Final recommendations are due by July 1, 2023, after which the government has four months to implement the plans.

The changes will only come into effect in late 2023, but if a General Election is called before the new boundaries are in place, the election would be fought on the old boundaries.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporting Service

