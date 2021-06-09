Police in Gloucestershire are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old girl was kicked as she walked home from school.

The incident happened as the victim was walking with a friend in Birch Road, Cam, at around 3.15pm on Friday 21 May.

Officers say a group of teenage boys were walking in the opposite direction and one of the boys jumped in the air before kicking the girl in her stomach.

Following a number of enquiries, officers would now like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Constabulary using the website, quoting incident 377 of 21 May.

