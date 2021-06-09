‘Mount Recyclemore’ artwork of G7 leaders created in Cornwall

A giant sculpture of world leaders attending the G7 Summit has appeared in Cornwall.

The artwork is inspired by Mount Rushmore, the famous monument in America which depicts four iconic presidents.

But while the US version was built in granite, this version - on display near Hayle Towans beach - is made of discarded electronics and shows the faces of political leaders attending the G7 Summit 2021.

The artwork is made of scrap metal. Credit: BPM Media

This includes Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The sculpture was made by artist Joe Rush and has been named ‘Mount Recyclemore’ to raise awareness of the issue of electronic waste’s impact on the environment.

Mr Rush has previously collaborated with the likes of Banksy, Vivienne Westwood and Damien Hirst to create art about environmental issues

Recommerce site musicMagpie are behind it and are backing a new programme from the charity WasteAid to help tackle the issue of e-waste.

