A man described by police as 'a professional shoplifter' has been banned from entering Bristol city centre.

Junior Miller, known as Errol, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order after 48 theft related convictions.

Avon and Somerset Police says the 41-year-old targeted high-end retailers to "fund a lavish lifestyle".

Miller would be committing a criminal offence if he enters the city centre. He will also be committing an offence if he enters any retail or business premises he has been banned from by the management company or business owner.

Junior Miller would be committing a criminal offence if he enters the area highlighted on the map. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The Criminal Behaviour Order, which lasts three years, was sought by neighbourhood officers in an effort to prevent Miller from shoplifting.

PC Jack Wall, neighbourhood manager for the Broadmead and Cabot Circus areas, said: “Errol Miller is what I would describe as a professional shoplifter.

“He targets high end retailers simply to fund a lavish lifestyle. He doesn’t have a job but yet his wardrobes are lined with designer clothing which are each often worth several hundred pounds.

“He is well known to retailers throughout the city and has been banned many times over from entering their premises, as well as The Mall at Cribbs Causeway.

“Yet he continues to target shops at every opportunity, even stealing high value clothing from one Broadmead shop the first day lockdown measures were eased in December.

“When challenged by shop security, he’s also been known to act aggressively causing them to fear for their safety.

“At a time when shops have been hit hard by the pandemic, I hope the CBO now in place will at least ensure they do not lose any more revenue through Miller’s shameless actions.”

