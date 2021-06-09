A schoolteacher who admitted to sexual offences involving two teenage girls has been jailed for 16 months.

Thomas Hancock, of Beyon Close in Cam, nurtured friendly relationships with students at his school before groping one and sending lewd footage of himself to the other.

Hancock revealed he had feelings for both girls who were aged 16 and 17.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual assault (on multiple occasions) in a position of trust in relation to the 17-year-old at Bristol Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child to look at sexual activity, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, in a position of trust, in relation to the 16-year-old.

A lot of people call him a monster. I have no words to describe what he is. Thomas Hancock's victim

Judge Michael Cullum said both of his victim's had been "deeply affected" by the ordeal.

"You have altered the course of their lives. Teachers are supposed to do that in a positive way, not a negative way," he said.

Hancock was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order designed to stop him re-offending.

Prosecutor Stephen Dent said Hancock arranged to meet one of his victim's outside of school before he confessed his feelings to her.

"He said to her they needed to talk, but not in school," Mr Dent said.

"She went to his car. He said he had feelings for her but nothing could happen.

"She was confused and upset. She felt the defendant had control over her."

He became obsessed with her. Prosecutor Stephen Dent

The court heard when the student told Hancock the contact had to stop, it did. No formal complaint was made until the victim was made aware of a second victim.

The second victim told police she exchanged messages with Hancock before he sent a photo of his private parts and videos of himself.

Hancock asked her "how would you convince me to give you the grades you need?"

In a statement, one of his victims said: "Before Mr Hancock I was never like this. A lot of people call him a monster. I have no words to describe what he is.

"I feel heartbroken for his fiancee, his family and my family. It left me with even less confidence than before."

Matthew Comer, defending said his client had lost his career, relationship and home as a result of his actions and had suffered with his mental health.

DC Nina Wilson said: Hancock "abused his position and the trust the children in his care had in him" adding his victims displayed "enormous courage" by reporting him.

She added: "I hope that today’s result will encourage other victims to come forward and report sexual offences to the police.”