A number of businesses in Cornwall have been busy preparing a whole range of products which will be used by world leaders during the G7 Summit later this week.

The Government enlisted Cornish companies to provide a range of items, ranging from biscuits and natural soap, to ethically-sourced and sustainable coffee.

They will be used by leaders at the summit, which is taking place in Carbis Bay and St Ives from June 11 until June 13.

St Ives will play host to world leaders later this week. Credit: PA images.

The event is bringing the leaders of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU together for their first face-to-face discussions in almost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year a number of other countries have also been invited to attend as guests.

They will get to sample the very best of the South West of England with 15 companies, from St Ives to Penryn, having been selected so far to provide products which will be used throughout the summit.

The companies selected:

The St Ives Co - a gift shop that sells a range of products and souvenirs from framed prints of St. Ives

Maggie's Mobile Barista - a mobile Barista serving speciality, small batch roasted and ethically-sourced coffee and homemade cakes

Jill Dunn, Riverbird Studio - a printmaker creating linocut hand-printed originals

Kernow Chocolate - luxury chocolate, handmade at a factory in Cornwall

Atlantic Blankets - Blankets and throws made from natural fibres, designed in Cornwall and inspired by a love of the sea.

Circular & Co - The world's first reusable coffee cup made from recycled coffee cups

The Cornish Larder - Cornish food preserves and gifts

South West Coast Association (SWCP) in collaboration with David Ratcliffe from Devon Pens - David is a wood turner who makes recycled wooden fountain pens. He started working with the SWCP a couple of years ago, making pens from old boards from the coast path.

Scott Wyoka - one-off pieces of furniture made from native hardwoods.

Affinity Digital - provider of technology and digital communication solutions.

Furniss - a firm crafting quality biscuits since 1886 when master baker John Cooper Furniss opened his first teashop in the centre of Truro.

Kern - mobile coffee and cake business run by twin sisters Maren and Kris.

Ainslie Fowler, from the St Ives Co. said it was "amazing" the business had been approached to help with the summit.

“When we first heard the G7 was going to be in Cornwall, it was mind-blowing, and then to actually get approached, it was truly amazing," she said.

When we found out we were pretty emotional, and our Dad was close to crying. Ainslie Flower, St Ives Co.

“For such a small town, we never thought that our products would ever be involved in such a massive world-wide event.

"We are fortunate to work with lots of local artisans and makers in Cornwall and we are excited to show off the creative county that we call home.”

Scott Wyoka also said how "proud" he was at having been selected to create tables for meetings between leaders at the Summit.

"I was really excited about the design but I thought maybe it was too bold," he said.

"It is great they have gone with something alternative and a little bit more Cornish."

Perranporth based Atlantic Blankets also said they can't quite believe that one of their designs could end up at the home of President Joe Biden.

The couple behind Atlantic Blankets in Perranporth said they were shocked to get a call "out of the blue".

Gemma Teague and Alistair Graham say each of the world leaders will receive a blanket representing the region.

"We got a call out of the blue and they said they had seen our blankets and then we were asked if we could supply them to the G7 delegates.

"Obviously we said yes. Absolutely."

