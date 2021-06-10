A teenager will appear in court after being charged following an alleged stabbing in south Bristol earlier this week.

William Connors, of Cornleaze in Bishopsworth, has been charged with wounding with intent and is expected to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 10 June.

The 18-year-old was arrested in connection with an incident on Tuesday 8 June.

Emergency services had been called to the Highridge Green area at about 11.30pm and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Three other males, aged 17 to 21, were also arrested and have been released on bail.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed more patrols are planned in the area as a precaution.

In a statement police said: "Anyone who saw what happened and can help us with our investigation should call 101 and give reference 5221127435. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Read more: