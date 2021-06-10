Play video

Watch Richard Lawrence's report

Thousands of police officers from across the UK have been drafted in to help keep world leaders safe at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.

The G7 Summit formally begins on Friday 11 June but world leaders have already arrived in Carbis Bay.

To keep Prime Ministers and Presidents from around the world safe, as well as to ensure public safety, more than 6,500 officers will be working in Cornwall throughout the summit.

They will be supported by two control centres in Devon and Cornwall.

ITV West Country reporter Richard Lawrence was invited to have a look inside the centre which will be so key to the operation. Watch the full report above.