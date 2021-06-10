A historic Cornish pub has cut its serving times after members of staff were verbally abused by customers.

The Pandora Inn is experiencing staff shortages, as are many businesses in the hospitality industry.

Due to the recruitment problems, waiting times for food and drinks are sometimes delayed and has resulted in customers being rude to staff.

The pub has now decided to reduce its serving times to look after its staff members.

The move has been widely supported by Pandora Inn regulars.

Sophy Newton wrote on Facebook: “Really sad you guys have had to do this but totally support it. You’ve got to look after your staff."

Mo Olds added: “Me and my friend came down on bank holiday Monday and it was packed, we had the most amazing service and actually the weather and view was so nice we didn’t mind the wait. Thanks to your team.”

Chantal Sonia Windeatt said she couldn’t understand the need for some people to be rude to staff.She wrote: “Completely understandable but what I don't understand is why some people are aggressive or rude. Think yourself lucky that you are healthy and able to go out, and that the staff are working their hardest for you. I can't wait to get there.”

