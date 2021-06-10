The landlord of a pub in Cornwall based near the G7 Summit claims the event will cost him thousands of pounds in lost earnings.

Bertie Bodmer runs the Badgers Inn in Lelant, which is a small village located between Carbis Bay and Hayle.

Parts of the two villages have been cordoned off ahead of the summit, which will take place at Carbis Bay Hotel.

The pub is not located within the official police cordon - meaning Mr Bodmer is not eligible for any compensation - but he says its income has been impacted.

Police cordons are in place in Carbis Bay, preventing public access. Credit: PA

He said his punters have been put off by signs on the A30 which advise motorists to avoid the area for up to 10 days, as well as the need for identification to get through certain checkpoints.

‘We’ve had no one in the pub’

“We seem to be the only business in this situation,” Mr Bodmer said.

“There are other businesses here, but they’ve been used by the police or MoD in one way or another so can afford to shut down.

“But then it’s just me stuck between the A30 and Carbis Bay Hotel, deciding in their wisdom to keep us open with no compensation.

Signage advising motorists of a road closure near Carbis Bay Hotel. Credit: PA

“The coastal path is shut, the train station is closed and the main road in the village is shut as of 9am tomorrow morning.

“We’ve had no one in the pub since Saturday. My prediction is that in 10 days we will lose around £30,000 worth of business.”

Mr Bodmer said 15 people have booked to come to the pub on Sunday 13 June - down on the 450 he served in 2019 before the pandemic.

They’re throwing tens of millions around to businesses which have been shut. And you’d imagine if they’re spending all that, they could spare us a few grand. Bertie Bodmer, Badger Inn landlord

“They wouldn’t have to give me much to keep us afloat.”

The summit will formally begin at Carbis Bay Hotel on Friday 11 June.

World leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden will meet for discussions on climate change, the pandemic and the economy.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, who have organised the summit, suggested Cornwall’s businesses will benefit from the event in the future.

The hotel where the G7 summit will take place. Credit: PA

“We are continuing to work hard with local partners in Cornwall to minimise disruption to residents and business, only putting restrictions in place where they are unavoidable,” the spokesperson said.

"It's estimated that the summit will bring £50million to Cornwall in immediate spending and increased tourism as a result, and we have ensured local businesses are promoted during the event, showcasing Cornwall on the world stage."

