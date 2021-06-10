The number of visitors to Bristol's Castle Park has seen the city council to fence off part of the area until July.

Patches of grass have become bare after many people visited the park for lockdown walks and picnics.

A metal fence has been put up with signs saying "essential maintenance" is underway.

Bristol City Council has confirmed it is reseeding the area, which it expects to reopen around the second week of July.

Credit: Bristol Live

A council spokesperson said: "Wear and tear from the increased use of the park during lockdown means a small area near the bandstand has been cordoned off to allow it to be reseeded and maintained.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the rest of the park remains open and we would ask people to help the grass recover by avoiding the affected area, which is expected to be reopened in the second week of July."

Read more: