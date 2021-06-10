Song created for G7 Summit sung by choirs around the world

Play video

Watch Richard Lawrence's report

As world leaders are preparing to meet in Cornwall, children around the world have come together to perform the G7 song.

Truro Cathedral Choir recorded ‘Gee Seven’ - a song written by Lion King and Joseph lyricist Sir Tim Rice with composer Peter Hobbs - earlier this year.

The song explores the definitions of seven and our place in the world and Sir Rice hopes it will become an anthem.

This week, young choristers joined from 14 different time zones to perform the song in unison.

It was an emotional moment for the founders of the project - Christopher Gray and Esme Page.

Esme first thought of the idea during lockdown. She said: "We know we are singing with people in utter lockdown, like a little girl in Tokyo, with people in South Africa who have no access to vaccines at all and yet we are all joined together and I think there's a solidarity in that."

