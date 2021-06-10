Three women were followed by a stranger who tried to get into the car they were in.

The incident, which happened in the car park of Cabot Circus in Bristol, has prompted a police appeal for information.

The force says a woman in her 20s and her two female friends were followed through the car park by an unknown man who then tried to get in to their vehicle.

The incident took place at around 5.15pm on Friday 4 June and police are appealing for witnesses.

Police want to identify this man in connection with the incident. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers would like to identify the man pictured in connection with this incident.

"He’s described as black, aged 25-30, and of medium build.

"If you recognise him, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221124174."

