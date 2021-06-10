Play video

Watch Joe Biden arrive in Cornwall

President Joe Biden has officially touched down in the UK for this week's G7 Summit.

Arriving in the world-famous Air force One, the president was greeted by the Mayor of Newquay and other representatives when he landed at Cornwall Airport Newquay on Wednesday 9 June.

The presidential plane left RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and flew over Hampshire and Dorset before arriving in Cornwall.

Mr Biden and his wife Jill had stopped at RAF Mildenhall - an American base near Cambridge - to speak to US servicemen and women before continuing on their trip.

Joe Biden speaks to US servicemen and women at a base near Cambridge before flying to Cornwall. Credit: PA

After leaving the base, the Boeing 747-200B flew south over London and then passed over the New Forest.

It then flew over Dorchester and Yeovil at around 9.25pm before landing in the region just before midnight.

The flight path:

Credit: Fightradar24

Credit: Flightradar24

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 shows the path of the plane as it travelled across England.

The summit marks the President's first international trip since he was elected in January earlier this year.

