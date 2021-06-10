World leaders will be getting a taste of Cornwall in more ways than one this week as they attend the G7 Summit this week.

The summit in Cornwall will be the first in-person gathering of G7 leaders in almost two years.

The leaders of the seven richest democracies in the world will no doubt discuss key issues including climate change and Brexit over dinner - but what will they eat?

The menu will give them a strong taste of the West Country.

The G7 Summit is taking place in Carbis Bay and St Ives. Credit: PA images.

The Friday night dinner will be cooked by Chef Emily Scott from the Watergate Bay hotel.

It will be as follows:

To start: Spiced melon, gazpacho, coconut, high note herbs.

For main: Turbot roasted on the bone (caught off the Cornish coast by a fisherman from Newquay) with Cornish new potatoes and wild garlic pesto with greens from the local Padstow kitchen gardens.

Cheese course: Cornish cheese - Gouda, Cornish yarg, helford blue.

Dessert: English strawberry pavlova Petit fours: Clotted cream fudge, Mini clotted cream ice cream cone with chocolate earl grey truffles.

The Saturday night dinner will be cooked by Chef Simon Stallard from the Hidden Hut in Portscatho. It will be a BBQ on the beach in Carbis Bay.

It will include:

Canapes including: Sparkling scallops, Curgurrell Crab Claws and Portscatho Mackerel.

Main: Seared and smokey Moorland sirloin, Newlyn lobster and scorched leeks served with sides of layered Cornish potato chips, St Just purple sprout broccoli and salt baked beetroot.

Dessert: Beach Hut Sundae.

Afterwards the leaders will be able to have baked brie, hot buttered rum and toasted marshmallows around firepits on the beach.

To drink: Cornish sparkling wine, German Riesling, Australian Shiraz, Cornish beer and hedge row fizz cocktail.

Visit Cornwall has estimated the total economic benefit for the county will be around £50million.

The government has said it is looking to work with Cornish leaders and businesses to ensure the summit leaves a long term legacy for the region, reaping the benefits of hosting the G7.

President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 Summit. Credit: PA images.

The G7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU.

With this being the first G7 Summit since the outbreak of coronavirus it is believed that the pandemic response, recovery and future resilience will dominate discussions.

The topic of climate change is also expected to feature heavily throughout the summit.

