Bath neo-Nazi convicted of right-wing terror offences
A man from Bath has been convicted of terrorism offences.
Andrew Dymock was found guilty by a jury of 15 offences including encouraging terrorism, terrorist fundraising and possession of racist material.
The 24-year-old was apprehended following a police investigation into neo-Nazi group System Resistance Network.
Dozens of electronic devices were seized by officers, who examined more than 100,000 images and 750gb of data before making arrests.
Dymock, of Weymouth Court, was found guilty of the following offences:
Five counts of Encouraging terrorism
Two counts of disseminating terrorist publications
Two counts of terrorist fundraising
One count of possessing a document or record of use to a terrorist
One count of publishing or distributing written material intending to stir up racial hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation
One count of publishing or distributing written material to stir up racial hatred
One count of possession of racially inflammatory material
‘Divide communities’
Chief Inspector Steve Kendall, area commander for Bath and North East Somerset, said: “Andrew Dymock, through the spreading of hatred, has tried to divide our communities.
Dymock, who was remanded in custody, is due to be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on June 24.
