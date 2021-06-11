Play video

A Cornish bakery has attracted international attention after giving some of its pasties a G7 makeover.

Pengenna Pasties in St Ives has renamed some of its best-sellers in honour of world leaders at the G7 Summit.

This includes their traditional steak, which is now known as the Biden Big’Un, and the cheese-filled Boris Stilton.

Both have proved popular with local customers and international media, according to baker Graeme Parkhill.

“The most popular pasty that we sell is the traditional steak and we’re calling that Biden’s Big’Un,” he explained.

“He seems to be the big attraction because it’s his first foreign visit - he’s the President of the United States and he has started his trip by saying he’s going to lead the free world.

Baker Graeme Parkhill invented the special G7-themed pasties.

“The stilton pasty is also a favourite. We were trying to say Boris John-stone, Boris stilton - that’s what we were going for.”

Also on the menu at the bakery is Merkel’s minted lamb - after German Chancellor Angela Merkel - and Macron’s mixed vegetables, in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron.

All of the pasties are suitable for G7 “supporters, protesters, visitors, locals, vegans and meat lovers”, according to a sign on display.

What is the G7 summit?

The G7 is an organisation made up of the world's seven richest countries.

They are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States.

Russia joined in 1998, creating the "G8", but was excluded in 2014 for its takeover of Crimea.

The summit will formally begin on Friday 11 June.

