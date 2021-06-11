A blimp of Boris Johnson and Joe Biden holding hands has been put up in a Cornish harbour on the first day of the G7 Summit.

The blimp of the Prime Minister and US President was put in Falmouth Harbour by campaign group Crack the Crises.

The group is calling for Governments to share recourses to fight global issues including coronavirus and climate change.

The blimp is set to appear in different parts of Cornwall as the summit continues.

What is the G7 Summit?

The G7 - an organisation made up of the world's seven richest democracies - is meeting for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US are set to discuss global issues and economic policies during the event.

Carbis Bay and St Ives is hosting the summit, which formally began on Friday 11 June.

The blimps will be moving around Cornwall as the summit continues over the weekend. Credit: BPM Media.

The blimps displayed a message saying "Wave of Hope".

Jamie Drummond, a spokesman for Crack the Crisis, said: "We want the real Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other G7 leaders gathering in Cornwall to be like these blimps and join the wave of hope for real.

"Thousands of people across the UK have been joining the wave of hope together calling for key measures which will collectively crack the crises of Covid, climate, nature and injustice."

It comes amid ongoing protests across Cornwall. Extinction Rebellion have co-ordinated a number of actions for the weekend.

