Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to take part in first G7 events

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Cornwall taking part in their first G7 events this weekend.

William and Kate will attend the G7 leaders reception at the Eden Project tonight (Friday 11 June).

They will be joined by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The G7 leaders receptions will take place at the Eden Project. Credit: ITV West Country

Afterwards, Charles and William will host a reception for the leaders and chief executive officers from some of the world's largest companies to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle the climate emergency.

Earlier in the day, Kate and First Lady Jill Biden will conduct a joint engagement.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Cornwall on Wednesday evening (9 June). Credit: PA Images

When Mrs Biden was asked on Thursday about meeting the royal family she replied: "Well, we're hoping to focus on education. Joe and I are booking looking forward to meeting the Queen. That's an exciting part of the visit for us.

"We've looked forward to this for weeks and now it's finally here. It's a beautiful beginning."

The President and the First Lady are also due to have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday (13 June).

The Duchess of Cambridge went to the Commonwealth Big Lunch in 2018. Credit: (Paul Edwards/The Sun)

The Big Jubilee Lunch will form part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Today (11 June), the Queen will be joined by Kate and Camilla to attend an event in celebration of The Big Lunch.

The initiative is being lead by the Eden Project.

The royal party will meet local Big Lunch volunteers and thank them for their efforts in supporting their communities through the challenges of the past year.

Read more: