Watch the drone display over Cornwall

The UK’s largest swarm of drones has lit up the Cornish night sky with messages for world leaders at the G7 Summit.

A total of 300 drones were used to create moving images of animals and words off Mullion Cove on the Lizard Peninsula.

The display was organised by Greenpeace, which is calling on world leaders to ‘act now’ to tackle climate change.

The drone formations - which measured around 75m in height and 122m in length - feature in a new film released by the charity.

The animals appeared to move as part of the display. Credit: Greenpeace

The display features in a new film released by Greenpeace. Credit: Gr

The message from Greenpeace to G7 leaders is to 'act now' on the climate crisis. Credit: Greenpeace

Ariana Densham, who is Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner, said: “This film is a beautiful amalgamation of art, activism and cutting-edge technology but its message is simple.

“World leaders must act now if we are to tackle the climate and nature crisis.

“The G7 cannot be another target setting exercise resulting only in wasted time, political chest-thumping and more empty promises that might as well be written in the sand of Carbis Bay beach.

We need bold commitments but they must also be urgently delivered. World leaders have the power to tackle the mounting but interconnected crises we face, but only if they act now. Ariana Densham, Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner

What is the G7 summit?

The G7 is an organisation made up of the world's seven richest countries.

They are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States.

Russia joined in 1998, creating the "G8", but was excluded in 2014 for its takeover of Crimea.

The summit will formally begin on Friday 11 June.

Read more: