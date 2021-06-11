The number of coronavirus cases across the region are slowly climbing again as figures show the Delta variant of the virus is continuing to spread.

It comes as Public Health England confirmed the variant, which was first discovered in India, was up to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was first found in Kent.

The number of Delta cases in Bristol has almost trebled in one week, with 59 cases confirmed on Friday 4 June but that now 158 on Friday 11 June.

Bristol remains the place in the West Country with the highest number of cases of the variant although a number of other local authority areas also recorded rises.

South Gloucestershire doubled its number of cases to 40 and Swindon has 57 confirmed cases.

Cases across the West Country compared to last week

Bath and North East Somerset: 14 (+9)

Bristol: 158 (+99)

Cheltenham: 20 (+15)

Cornwall: 5 (no change)

Exeter: 9 (+4)

Forest of Dean: 9 (+4)

Gloucester: 49 (+34)

Mendip: Fewer than 5 (no change)

North Somerset: 15 (+10)

Plymouth: 5 (no change)

Somerset West and Taunton: 5 (no change)

South Gloucestershire: 40 - up from 20

Stroud: 14 (+9)

Swindon: 57 (+18)

Torbay: 7 (+2)

Wiltshire: 41 (+26)

Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries urged people to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

"With numbers of Delta variant cases on the rise across the country, vaccination is our best defence," she said.

"If you are eligible, we urge you to come forward and be vaccinated. Remember that two doses provide significantly more protection than a single dose.

Dr Jenny Harries has said that vaccination will be the greatest form of defence against the rise in coronavirus cases.

"However, while vaccination reduces the risk of severe disease, it does not eliminate it. With data showing that Delta is significantly more transmissible than Alpha, it is just as important as ever to follow public health advice, which has not changed.

"Get vaccinated, work from home where you can and remember “hands, face, space, fresh air” at all times. These measures work, and they save lives."

