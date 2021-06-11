Man dies and woman arrested after crash near A30 in Cornwall

A man has died and a woman has been arrested after a crash near the A30 in Cornwall.

Police were called after two cars and a motorbike crashed on the A30 overbridge near Belowda on the evening of Thursday 10 June.

The collision involved a silver Toyota Yaris, a white Piaggio 125 scooter and a silver Mercedes ML270.

The scooter and Mercedes were destroyed in the crash after a fire broke out.

A man died at the scene after the crash on June 10.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man from the area, was died at the scene.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police’s roads team attended and carried out a full investigation.

They are still working to establish the cause of the incident but a 22-year-old woman from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Emergency service vehicles at the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage of it.

People can get in touch via email on 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log number 0842 of June 10.

