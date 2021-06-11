Pollution incident turns Bristol river blue

The Environment Agency is investigating the source of a pollution incident which has turned one of South Bristol's main rivers a different colour.

Passersby noticed and reported the change of colour in the Brislington Brook in the Nightingale Valley. It is a wooded green space, popular with people across Brislington, Broomhill and St Anne's.

One walker who reported it to the Environment Agency said. "It was as white as I have ever seen it due to pollution. It will run down to the Avon, but I have no idea where it starts upstream.

"Often some industries seem to wash to various tanks into the river, this something that has been reported in the past."

The Brislington Brook is one of South Bristol's longest tributaries to the River Avon.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "The Environment Agency is aware of the pollution incident on the Brislington Brook in Bristol. Officers have attended site and believe the pollution has now passed through. We are investigating the extent and source of the problem."

The Environment Agency are encouraging the public to call the hotline to report pollution incidents on 0800 80 70 60.

