Pupils put Boris Johnson in his place during Cornwall G7 school visit

Boris Johnson was put firmly through his paces just hours before meeting US President Joe Biden - after stopping off at a nearby primary school.

The Prime Minister was quizzed by pupils at St Issey Primary School in Wadebridge on a range of topics including the environment, cars and gardening.

All of the hard-hitting subjects you would expect before meeting the most powerful political leader in the world.

Mr Johnson meeting the pupils.

He was given a thorough tour of the school’s grounds and vegetable plots by confident Beatrix, who showed the Prime Minister how to properly water a plant.

Speaking after he had departed, Beatrix admitted she would quite like to be Prime Minister one day.

“If I was a Prime Minister, I would teach everybody how to make the world a better place,” she said.

Pupil Beatrix said she would like to be Prime Minister one day

Mr Johnson later met with President Biden at Carbis Bay Hotel, where they were joined by the First Lady Jill Biden and Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie.

