Seven people arrested after 'paint and smoke grenades' found in car

Seven people have been arrested in Cornwall after police found paint, smoke grenades and loud hailers in their car.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers stopped a car and a van in Hayle at around 5pm on Thursday 10 June.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A search was carried out on the vehicles which were found to contain items including paint, smoke grenades and loud hailers."

A 30-year-old man from London, a 21-year-old woman from Wales and a 20-year-old man from Bournemouth were arrested of possession of an article with intent to cause criminal damage.

Two men from London - aged 25 and 27 - were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance alongside a 26-year-old woman from Epsom.

The arrests happened just a few miles from Carbis Bay, where world leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden are staying for the G7 Summit.

Security has been ramped up in Cornwall, with thousands of officers drafted in from around the UK to keep world leaders and the public safe.

A police spokesperson said: "We continue to support the facilitation of safe and legal protest but criminal activity and public disorder will not be tolerated."

