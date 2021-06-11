Three more arrests made following 'Kill the Bill' riot in Bristol

Police have made three more arrests in connection with riots in Bristol in March.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the three individuals had been arrested on suspicion of rioting and violent disorder in the vicinity of Bridewell Police Station.

More than 40 police officers were injured when violence broke out following a Kill The Bill protest in the city on March 21.

Police have confirmed that three more arrests have been made in connection with the Bristol riots. Credit: PA images.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of riot and a 23-year-old woman and another 21-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

All three have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.

The new arrests brings the total to 59.

