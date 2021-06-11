XR protests at G7 Summit: Latest as demos begin

Play video

Watch Extinction Rebellion get their protests started in St Ives.

Protests are underway as world leaders meet for the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay.

Washed-up "mermaids" tangled in fishing nets have been spotted in St Ives as part of Extinction Rebellion's (XR's) protests, alongside a noisy "sound the alarm" protest in the resort.

Drummers, air horns, drums, rattles and other instruments are being used in a bid to put climate change at the top of the G7 Summit agenda.

In St Ives on Friday 11 June, around 500 people gathered at the leisure centre near the top of the town where members of the climate activist group were giving speeches.

People could be seen dressed in blue gowns and headdresses while holding blue flags.

Members of the group said they were there to represent the threat to seas and wildlife if more decisive action is not taken to combat climate change.

Flags could also be seen which said “G7 drowning in promises” and “Action not words”.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are aware of the planned protest march and have been "engaging with organisers throughout", adding: "We are monitoring the situation.

"Please expect delays in the area, including the town centre."

There are also protests in Falmouth where a group of young climate change activists are marching to the G7 Media Centre.

Children in Falmouth are also hosting a strike for schoolchildren on Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth, handing out ice creams with a message of "stop the meltdown".

Other protesters have taken on a six-day walk from Plymouth to Carbis Bay in a bid to persuade governments to act now and reduce greenhouse emissions to net-zero by 2025.

On Saturday 12 June, Extinction Rebellion plans to move its protests to Falmouth, where the group says it will to hold a creative, non-violent march through the town.

There are some protests already taking place in the town though, with a number of people gathering on the beach with placards

In pictures: XR protest in Cornwall

Extinction Rebellion are protesting in St Ives.

There has also been a 'Pasty Protest' in St Ives.

Over 500 people had gathered at the leisure centre in St Ives. Credit: PA images.

A mass of mermaids appeared to wash up on St Ives beach, caught up in discarded fish nets. Credit: BPM Media.

A number of crows have been seen in St Ives as part of the protest. Credit: PA images.

The 'world leaders' are in St Ives for the G7 Summit. Credit: PA images.

