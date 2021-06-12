World leaders at this weekend's G7 Summit in Cornwall will be treated to a special flyover from the Red Arrows tonight (June 12).

The summit is the first meeting of global leaders since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and US president Joe Biden's first international trip since being elected.

As part of a set of events to mark the occasion, delegates will witness the arrows' first display in Cornwall since 2018.

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking people not to travel and to watch the display from home in line with covid restrictions.

It's believed the team will take off from RNAS Culdrose in Helston before flying over the coast east of Penzance and performing their show of spectacular stunts over Carbis Bay Beach later at around 7:45 pm.

The display, which is believed to coincide with a beach barbecue, will also be visible from across St Ives bay.

The team will then head north over the coast, over Redruth, finally returning to Culdrose before leaving on Sunday.

