Around 30 people gathered near Pendennis Castle, Falmouth, on Friday night (June 11) to remember the 3.7 million people who have died during the outbreak.

The figure "3,700,00" was created from pieces of wood and lined with electronic tea lights.

People gathered, gave readings, added more lights and stood in silence for a few moments to remember those who died.

The vigil was arranged by a coalition of 75 charities called Crack the Crises.

An onlooker captures the vigil. Credit: PA

Edwin Ikhuoria is the African executive director for The One Campaign, a charity involved with the event's organisation of the event, described the vigil as "solemn and surreal."

Edwin Ikhuorita says: "The main idea is that there are 3.7 million people who have lost their lives from the pandemic. They are not just a number, they are human beings. "

"We want to call attention to the fact that the pandemic cannot go on for any longer as lives are going to continue to be lost.

"We want leaders of the richest countries on Earth to realise the longer this pandemic lasts, the more lives will be lost. They need to act urgently to stop it."

Kirsty McNeill, a spokesperson for Crack the Crises said: "It was important for us to remember the people who died from coronavirus at the end of the day. We're calling for the G7 to share doses urgently. In the next 24 hours, we need a global vaccine financing plan."

