A scene guard is currently in place within Pittville Park in Cheltenham following reports of a sexual assault.

Police were called earlier today (12 June) with a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted at around 5 am.

Officers remain in the area conducting reassurance patrols, and enquiries are ongoing at this time.

Specialist officers are now supporting the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to complete a form which can be found on the Gloucestershire Police website, quoting incident 85 of 12 June.

Information can also be submitted by calling 101 and quoting the same incident number.

