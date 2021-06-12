Wiltshire police are appealing information after a woman from Swindon has gone missing with her two children.

Carla Bennett, 35, was seen leaving her home in the town at 2.30 pm on Friday (June 11). She was later seen in the town's Wimpole Avenue at around 9:40 pm.

Officers said she is believed to be with her two sons, who are aged three and four.

Carla is described as as white with long mousey hair and thought to be wearing black jeans and a pink sleeveless top. She is also likely to have a black and blue pram with her.

Anyone with information as to Carla’s whereabouts is asked to call the force immediately on 101 and quote reference number 54210056072.

