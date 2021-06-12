Protests are being held across Cornwall as world leaders meet for the G7 Summit at the Carbis Bay Hotel this weekend.

Hundreds of people took to the sea in Falmouth to call on the G7 summit to take action to protect the ocean.

The Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) campaign group organised the event which saw almost 1,000 people register to take part.

The group launched into the sea off Gyllyngvase Beach earlier today (June 12).

Protesters gather in the sea to make their voices heard. Credit: ITV News

They were taking action as the G7 Summit leaders continue to discuss the biggest issues affecting the planet including climate change.

Elsewhere other demonstrators set fire to a boat close to the hotel where G7 delegates are staying in a bid to highlight “the death of our oceans”.

Activists dressed as Boris Johnson and an Oil Tycoon set light to a Viking ship to highlight "the death of our oceans." Credit: Cornwall Live/BPM Media

Ocean Rebellion - the seas-focused wing of Extinction Rebellion - staged the event close to the Tregenna Castle last night (June 11) with a model of a Viking-style ship with the words “As the seas die we die” on the sail.

The event was the latest in a series of protests which have been organised by the group during the G7 summit.

