The organisers of Yeovil Pride 2021 are optimistic the event will go ahead this summer.

Providing coronavirus guidance allows, the weekend of LGBT+ celebrations will take place on Saturday 21 August and Sunday 22 August.

Plans for the large gathering are still being finalised, but it is hoped there will be a march through the town centre with a street party at the end.

"Yeovil Pride will continue to keep any plans under review over the next few months to ensure that the event is safe in light of Covid-19 and the Government's latest advice," said organisers.

Last year's event had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but virtual celebrations were held instead.

JK Doran, Chairperson of the volunteer-run organisation, said: "It’s really exciting to announce our plans to bring Pride back to Yeovil, especially as we celebrate Pride Month throughout June.

"We’re working hard to build an event that will remind people that the fight for equality has a long way to go, while allowing those who identify as LGBT+ to come back together after a very difficult year.

In April, we saw a report by ITV West Country into the waiting times at Yeovil’s nearest Gender Identity Clinic, The Laurels in Exeter, now reaching over five years for some. This is unacceptable and we will continue to put pressure on politicians to take urgent action. JK Doran, Yeovil Pride

"This year, while we come back together as a community after so long apart, we want to encourage people to remember that Pride is still a protest and we will continue our fight for LGBT+ equality.”

Read more: