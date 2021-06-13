Aer Lingus has announced that flights from Belfast City Airport to Exeter have been cancelled. It comes after operator Stobart Air ended its contract with the Irish airline.

The Dublin to Newquay route has also been terminated, while the planned Belfast to Newquay link, due to begin on June 28, has also been cancelled.

Dublin and Belfast City flights to Cornwall Airport Newquay have been cancelled. Credit: Cornwall Newquay Airport

The announcement comes after the company failed to find a buyer or source of funds following the recent travel restrictions severely affecting business.

An Aer Lingus statement said: "Late on the evening of June 11, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was terminating its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect.

Aer Lingus apologised to customers after flights were cancelled to Exeter and Cornwall Airports. Credit: Aer Lingus

"As a result, all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled.

"Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020. Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.

"Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air.

"Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or rebooking."

