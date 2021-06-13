Dozens of new “affordable” homes are set to replace a former health centre and betting shop in South Bristol.

Councillors unanimously approved plans for a V-shaped block of 36 affordable-rent flats at the corner of St John’s Lane and Wedmore Vale in Windmill Hill.

The development plans submitted by the housing association United Communities would see an apartment block with two wings built. The apartments will range from one- to six-bedroom and will be spread across four storeys.

Councillors welcomed the revised scheme but expressed regret it would provide no social homes.

Only 11 of the flats have been permanently secured as affordable housing, which drew some criticism from Green councillor Tony Dyer.

Green councillor Tony Dyer said: “Normally if I see a development that has 100 per cent affordable housing, I’m slightly overjoyed. However, it does seem as if we’re missing some social rent housing here.

“That is a shame. Sometimes we do seem to be getting affordable housing which isn’t necessarily affordable for a large proportion of our population.”

Six members of the public commented on the proposals, with five of them objecting, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. Their main concerns were related to the size of the development, its impact on local parking and traffic, and the amount of parking provided.

The proposed site for the new housing block. Credit: LDRS

There will be room for 14 cars to park at the rear of the building, and 59 bicycle spaces will be provided, councillors heard.

Labour councillor Fabian Breckels said he was concerned the rear of the building would end up covered in graffiti, but officials say materials could be used to deter vandalism.

Cllr Breckels said: “Expanding the scheme to clear a derelict site is an improvement and we get more parking and I rather like the modern design.

“Apart from my concerns about the facades at the back, I do rather like the design and it’ll blend in.”

Credit: Amanda Cameron, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Read more: