Fifteen people have been arrested following a police search near Camborne in Cornwall.

The search took place at Clowance Wood Nurseries in Praze yesterday afternoon (June 12).

Items including spray paint, scaffolding and gas horns were seized by Devon and Cornwall police.

It followed information received by the force which led to a warrant being carried out under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

The individuals have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and will be taken into police custody for questioning.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Read more: