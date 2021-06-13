Play video

Around 100 protesters marched to the barricades of the official media centre for the G7 summit on the event's last day.

Organisers of the 'Kill the Bill' protest said they were campaigning against the proposed policing bill which aims to tighten the rules around legal protests.

The proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. Those convicted are liable to fines or jail terms.

It comes as 15 people were arrested at a disused nursery near Camborne on conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Today's campaigners, led by a group called Resist G7, used the global attention on the G7 summit to raise awareness of the proposed legislation and its effect on an individual's human right to protest.

However, a heavy police presence around the media centre meant no protester could cross the roadblock.

The event followed a series of protests in Cornwall across the weekend with demonstrations from other organisations such as Extinction Rebellion and Surfers and Sewage.

