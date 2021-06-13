Cornwall has undoubtedly been busy this weekend, but for some, not in the way they had expected.

The mizzle lifted and the sun came out just in time for the G7 summit as world leaders began their talks.

It's been the event the West Country has been gearing up for in a big way, with more than 6,500 police officers brought into Cornwall to help manage the event.

G7 leaders meeting in Cornwall Credit: Leon Neal/PA

The turnout was expected to be huge, but for local shop owner Gayl Ripley, trade has been incredibly quiet.

The street outside Echo Beach in St Ives hasn't been as busy as it usually is at this point in summer, with only a few people passing by here and there.

"Business-wise it's had a much bigger impact than I had envisaged," she said.

"Normally at this time of year, I've looked back on what we would normally expect to take, and we tend to average £300 a day.

Echo Beach in St Ives Credit: Google Maps

"Yesterday we took £21 and Friday we took £40. After Covid and everything we are kind of like, crikey, we didn't expect it to be that bad."

On the other hand, the G7 has been an exciting time for some Cornish businesses enlisted to provide a range of items, from biscuits to natural soap, for the leaders at the summit.

