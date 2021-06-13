Parents are being urged to walk their children to school after a surge in complaints over traffic and fears around road safety in a town in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire County Councillor Alan Preest wants county schools to encourage more parents to walk their kids to school.

The Lydney councillor says the situation has been particularly bad in the town since children went back to school in March.

He said there have been issues outside Severnbanks Primary School, Primrose Hill Primary School, Lydney CofE Community School and at the Dean Academy.

There have been issues with traffic outside of Severnbanks Primary School and others in the area. Credit: Google Maps

Staff at Lydney & District Hospital have also raised concerns about the issue to Cllr Preest.

The Conservative councillor says he wants teachers to encourage parents to walk their children to school if they can.

“I’ve had an extraordinary amount of complaints about all the schools in Lydney since the kids went back,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s specific to Lydney but it would be good if the schools could help us to educate the parents to walk their children to school.

“It could be that parents are having to rush around and get to work. It certainly gets worse at school kick out and arrival times.”

Cllr Preest said Bream Road was particularly bad at peak times and wants to meet with school leaders to find a solution.

“It’s different if it’s absolutely hammering down with rain but when it’s a nice day, I can’t see any reason why people can’t leave their cars at home, get a bit of exercise and walk their children to school."

Brian Watkins, area highways manager at Gloucestershire County Council, said they are keen to promote more walking and cycling to school.

“We will always listen to local concerns about road safety and are happy to meet with Cllr Preest to discuss his concerns,” he said.

“We are always keen to make school travel safer, and committed to promoting active travel as well as encouraging walking and cycling to school.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, local democracy reporter

