Body found in Bristol Harbour after major search operation

The body of a man has been found in Bristol Harbour after four people got into difficulty in the water.

Three of the four people were rescued after emergency service rushed to the scene at Narrow Quay at 10.30pm on Sunday 13 June.

But the fourth person could not be found and a major search operation remained underway.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has now confirmed its divers recovered a body from the water on the afternoon of Monday 14 June.

Emergency services were called to reports of four people in difficulty on Sunday evening. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for the force said: “It followed reports last night of a man missing in the water.

“Formal identification is not expected to take place from some days but officers have informed the missing man’s family.

“Officers continue to offer them support and our thoughts are with them at this terribly sad time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be complied for the coroner in due course.”