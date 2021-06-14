A huge fire has taken hold of a social club in Wiltshire - sending smoke pouring into the skies around it.

People living in the village of Bromham have been warned to close their doors and windows to protect themselves against smoke from the blaze at Bromham Social Centre.

Emergency services were called to the fire in the single-storey building at around 10am on Monday 14 June.

Crews from Melksham, Devizes, Calne, Trowbridge and Westbury as well as an "aerial appliance" from Swindon and water carriers from Pewsey and Royal Wootton Bassett remain on scene fighting the fire.

Multiple fire engines are attending the fire, as well as an "aerial appliance." Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Bromham fire is on New Road and nearby roads are reported to have been closed.

People in Bromham are being advised by the fire service to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

The fire service says is unclear how the fire started but say there are no reports of any casualties.

The fire is ongoing and has now been burning for more than six hours.

