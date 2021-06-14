Eight people have been arrested following two protests in Cornwall - including people who glued themselves to the road.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrested seven people after protestors set up an "intentional roadblock", locking themselves to a minibus at Tempest roundabout in St Erth.

After the group refused to move, protest removal teams from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived with equipment allowing officers to free them safely.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and have been released on bail until early July.

Four more people were also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a public highway. Three have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries and one has been released with a caution.

The minibus and locking equipment was also seized by the police.

Separately, officers also arrested one man on suspicion of blocking a public highway.

It followed an intentional roadblock by protestors at the junction of Carnellis Road and The Burrows in St Ives.

Five protestors glued themselves to the road while four others locked themselves to a flowerpot.

These protestors released themselves after speaking with public order officers and left the area - though the lock-on equipment was seized.

The man who was arrested was taken into police custody and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police say enquiries are ongoing into both incidents, but that no-one arrested in relation to the policing of the G7 Summit remains in police custody in Devon or Cornwall.

