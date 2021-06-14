Gloucester and Bristol rugby star Jack Adams dies aged 34

Former rugby player Jack Adams, who played for the Gloucester and Bristol, has died aged 34.

The centre was diagnosed with cancer in mid-April this year but despite undergoing treatment sadly died on Saturday 12 June.

Gloucester Rugby posted a tribute to the centre who was with the club between 2005 and 2009.

On their website the club said: "Everyone connected to Gloucester Rugby is deeply saddened to hear the news of Jack Adams passing over the weekend.

"The outpouring of love and support from the wider rugby community over the last few days goes to show just how adored Jack was as a person.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jack’s family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time.

Jack Adams made over 50 appearances for Bristol in his career. Credit: PA images.

"Jack was a local lad who lived his dream of representing his hometown club. Jack came to Gloucester Rugby via the academy, following his education at St Peters School and the centre made 35 appearances for the club between 2005 and 2009.

"However, Jack’s dedication to rugby in his community didn’t stop there, his passion for the sport was passed through generations as he mentored and coached younger players to love the game in the same way he did.

"We’d encourage anybody who is in a position to do so, to continue to support Jack’s family via the RPA’s fundraising page here."

Adams also had a a stint with Bristol Rugby during his career where he played more than 50 matches. He was with the club from 2009 to 2011.

They posted on their official Twitter page: "Devastating news. Our thoughts are with Jack's family and friends."