A major search operation is underway to find a man who is missing in Bristol Harbour.

Three people were rescued from the water at Bristol Harbour on the evening of Sunday 13 June but it has been confirmed a fourth individual is still missing.

Emergency services were called to the Narrow Quay area of the harbour - which is near to Pero's Bridge - at around 10:30pm after receiving reports people were experiencing difficulties in the water.

Two men and a woman were rescued but police say efforts to help a fourth man were "unsuccessful".

A cordon remains in place and the search operation continues.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "A multi-agency search and rescue operation was led by the fire service. Two men and a woman were rescued from the water and were initially treated by paramedics at the scene.

"The two men were later taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Sadly, efforts to locate a fourth man were unsuccessful and he remains missing at this time. His family have been informed and are being offered support.

"A cordon remains in place at the location while a search operation continues today and enquiries continue."Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5221131916."

Read more: