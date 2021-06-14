Stolen dog from Devon found with litter of eight puppies

A french bulldog that was stolen in Devon last month has been found in Manchester with her litter of eight puppies.

The two-year-old dog - Maggie - was reportedly taken from an address in Bradninch, whilst she was pregnant, on Thursday 13 May.

A 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Bradninch, have been arrested on suspicion of theft. They have been bailed until 29 June pending further enquiries.

A 34-year-old man from Manchester has also been arrested on suspicion of theft and bailed until 9 July pending further enquiries.

A 28-year-old woman from Manchester has been arrested for handling stolen goods and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Maggie and her litter are due to be reunited with their owner. They have been assessed by a vet and are in a healthy condition.

