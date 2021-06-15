A major road in Gloucestershire has been closed after three vehicles were involved in a crash.

The A436 has been closed near Ullenwood as a result of the multi-vehicle collision.

The closure is from the Air Balloon Roundabout to Severn Springs.

Gloucestershire Police were called at 9am and both sides of the road remain closed while emergency services deal with the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The extent of any injuries is currently unknown."

"Motorists are advised to find alternative routes," they added.

There is also a closure on the road leading from Leckhampton Hill to the National Star College.

Read more: