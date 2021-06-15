A delivery driver from Bristol says he is delighted after his 'stolen' dog was found nearly 80 miles away.

Amazon driver Nathan Edwards, 43, was distraught after this three-year old female French Bulldog, Coco, went missing while he carried out a delivery in Fishponds, Bristol, last month.

But the DogLost charity confirmed on Monday 14 June that Nathan had been reunited with Coco after the pet was found 79 miles away in Coventry.

Nathan said:"Well today is a Miracle Monday, received phone call from Tom White Recycling in Coventry who found Coco dumped in their yard. We’re now travelling back 79 miles with our coco #Cocoishome. Thank you for all the support."

Nathan usually has Coco sat next to him in his van as he does deliveries for Amazon. Credit: BristolLive/BPM

Coco, who goes to work with Nathan, was found to be missing after the delivery driver stopped by Iceland in Channons Hill for about 20 mins and left the window to allow a breeze in around 11:30am on 28 May.

When he returned, Coco had disappeared and Nathan reported the dog as stolen.

Nathan took part in a public appeal at the time and said: “I just have to throw myself in at work and focus, otherwise I am just getting stressed, anxious, agitated and angry all in one. It’s crazy."

The unlikely reunion means the two are now back together in Bristol.

