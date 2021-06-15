Cornwall pub will only welcome customers inside if they have had both Covid jabs

A pub in Cornwall has announced it will only welcome customers who have had both Coronavirus vaccines indoors. The Kings Arms Hotel and Kings Bar in Penryn made the decision as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the region.

To prevent any potential closure because of virus exposure, the Kings Bar decided that unvaccinated customers will only have access to the beer garden until at least Saturday 19 June.

The pub made the statement on Facebook saying that the new restrictions would be in place for a minimum of seven days.

To protect our own we have come to the huge decision to only welcome you people on to the premises that have been vaccinated thoroughly. Kings Bar

"On entry you will need to provide us with your vaccination card. If you do not have both vaccines or proof of vaccines you will be asked to make your way straight down to the beer garden to be served outside in the sunshine.

"With the influx of people coming into Falmouth, Penryn and Cornwall in general and the recent awful news of pub closures in and around Falmouth due to the virus, we need to keep our staff and you lovelies as safe as possible."This is the only way we feel that fits the criteria of keeping everyone safe and to not put unnecessary strain on our staff that are yet to be vaccinated due to age."

Some hospitality venues around the region had been forced to close because of a cluster of coronavirus cases.

The pub has said it made the decision because of an increase in the number of cases in the region.

A Cornwall Council spokesman said: “We are aware of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at a small number of hospitality venues in Newquay.

"All positive cases are self-isolating and contacts are being identified and given appropriate advice."

